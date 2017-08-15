Single experiment heating block

Asynt announces DrySyn UNO, a versatile new heating block system designed to enable chemists to perform heated and stirred experiments in single flasks and vials.

The DrySyn UNO uses DrySyn MULTI inserts to convert any standard hotplate stirrer into a reaction block platform for a single flask from 500ml down to 5ml.

In addition, it also allows you to use DrySyn Reaction Vial inserts to undertake securely held heated / stirred experiments in a wide variety of different sized vials.

The modular DrySyn UNO system offers unmatched experimental versatility in a small footprint.

Used in combination with a standard hotplate stirrer, DrySyn heating block units are widely proven to outperform the heat-conducting properties of oil baths. They pose a far lower fire risk and eliminate the messy and time-consuming need to remove residual oil contamination from the outside of your glassware.

In addition to accelerating your chemical reactions - DrySyn heating blocks ensure a safer, cleaner, healthier working environment. DrySyn heating blocks also provide a superior alternative to heating mantles.

The solid anodised aluminium construction of the DrySyn UNO delivers outstanding thermal and magnetic transfer efficiency and the durability suitable for use in any laboratory environment.