Scientific study shows benefits of analyser

Horiba Medical has announced that in a study recently undertaken by the Oxford Academic Health Science Network (AHSN), its Microsemi CRP point-of-care (POC) analyser was found to enable more rapid clinical decision-making, saving time and reducing costs, in emergency paediatric units. The study found that using POCT as a replacement for laboratory tests resulted in earlier decision-making in approximately 75% of cases across three hospital sites. Economic analysis across these sites found that this could result in net annual cost savings due to reduced staff time, as well as faster decisions on antibiotic use.



The multi-site evaluation study centred on emergency paediatric units at John Radcliffe Hospital (Oxford), Stoke Mandeville Hospital (Aylesbury) and Wexham Park Hospital (Slough) with the aim of assessing if POCT in such units can improve quality of care. The AHSN selected Horiba's Microsemi CRP as the POC device for evaluation as it is an automated analyser able to simultaneously measure C-Reactive Protein (CRP) with full blood count (FBC). Both parameters are commonly used in conjunction in paediatric emergency care to assist with clinical decision making, CRP being a proxy indicator for presence or absence of bacterial infection.



CRP tests are usually performed in the hospital laboratory. Once the sample is received in the lab, results can take up to 60 to 90 minutes; but the time from needle to result can be considerably longer. The study found the mean delay between the POCT result and the laboratory result being available was 3 hours 5 minutes. Results are available from the Microsemi CRP within 4 minutes for FBC + CRP, meaning that a decision on subsequent care, including admissions or discharge, can be made far more quickly. For example, for children discharged from Stoke Mandeville Hospital, an earlier decision could have been made in 87% of cases, saving an average of 109 minutes/case.



Prior to use in the study, the Microsemi CRP analyser was validated by the hospital laboratories at all three study sites, which found its CRP and blood count results to be accurate when compared to laboratory values.



Key conclusions from the study found that overall the POC test was useful in decision-making for children with abdominal pain, fever, limp and petechial rash and could have enabled earlier decision-making in 75% of cases. It could also have shortened the time to decision making on antibiotic use. York Health Economics Consortium undertook the economic analysis across the three hospitals for the study. From this, in addition to finding net cost savings from reduced staff input, there are also potential savings from quicker treatment decisions, when a delay could have adverse effects on a patient¹s condition. Other benefits noted include reduced waiting time for patients, families and carers. This reduced waiting time can also improve patient flow, particularly key at peak times.

