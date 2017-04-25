The latest generation of Romaco Kilian’s STYL’ONE Evolution single-stroke press has been upgraded with a whole set of new features.

The compression cycles have been speeded up by more than 60% and the maximum compression force increased to 50kN in order to simulate high speed presses.

Compression force profiles for all standard rotary presses like the Romaco Kilian KTP 420X can now be determined at full power.

ANALIS, the intelligent PAT software, calculates all relevant tableting parameters based on compression force or displacement controlled cycles.

The precision of the test batches means powder properties can be analysed very realistically.

This scalable tableting robot can thus be utilised not only for R&D projects but also to optimise existing processes or troubleshoot errors.

The redesigned STYL’ONE Evolution achieves a maximum output of 1,750 tablets per hour in configurations for mono-layer, multilayer or core tablets.

The new models have a fully interchangeable process worktable, which is especially recommended if the products in question are highly abrasive.

Moreover, cleaning and maintenance of the Romaco Kilian STYL’ONE Evolution are now much easier owing to the status lamps and utility connections integrated in the machine frame.

The single-stroke press also has a lower height, so that it fits upright through all standard door sizes and can be transported easily.