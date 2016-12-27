Safer storage cabinets

The use of hazardous and combustible materials is part of daily routine in most laboratories. On a daily basis the improper storage of such materials puts people, environment and property in great danger.

With its Q-Classic safety storage cabinet, Asecos enables the secure and proper storage of hazardous materials and flammable liquids within process areas, workrooms and laboratories.

The improper storage of flammable liquids involves a high risk in the event of fire. Therefore, Asecos developed a Type 90 safety storage cabinet for the storage of flammable liquids. The marking Type 90 means that the cabinet withstands fire over a time period up to 90 minutes ­ the flammable liquids stored inside remain safe and perfectly intact.

Especially, for remote areas and inaccessible workspaces Type 90 safety storage cabinets offer maximum protection for staff, property and environment because the 90 minutes fire resistance provides sufficient time for evacuation, potential fire-fighting measures and rescue operations.

The robust safety cabinet series Q-Classic according to European Standard EN 14470-1 is available in widths of 60, 90 and 120cm. The triple hinged doors with scratch- and impact-resistant surfaces remain open in any position and are self-closing in the event of fire.

Furthermore, the cabinets are equipped with a secure cylinder lock as well as an advanced ventilation system. An integrated transport base guarantees a high flexibility in cabinet location and allows an easy movement. Also, the wide range of interior equipment options makes it possible to maximise storage space based on the size and volumes of all containers used.