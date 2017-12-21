Quick chemi blot imaging

Syngene has introduced its new GeneGnome XRQ, a dedicated chemiluminescence imaging system designed to rapidly and accurately image chemiluminescent Western blots.

The new, blue GeneGnome XRQ houses a high-quality F/0.95 fixed focus, cooled camera with on chip integration and GeneSys software, all packed into a light-tight darkroom. Based on the optimised short ‘camera to sample’ distance technology of the award winning GeneGnome, the GeneGnome XRQ saves scientists time because they simply load a blot into the system’s slide-out drawer and capture perfect chemiluminescent images without using expensive X-ray film.

GeneSys software can be set up for single or multi-image capture with different exposure times simultaneously, ensuring scientists always generate images which have increased dynamic range compared to film, to accurately detect and quantify proteins, even when bands are faint. The software also makes it easy to add visible markers by automatically overlaying the chemiluminescent image with the white light marker image. These features make imaging chemiluminescent Westerns a simple task and significantly accelerate the imaging workflow.

The GeneGnome XRQ includes long-life white LED EPI lighting for viewing visible markers on the blot and requires little bench space. The system is also easily connected to a PC and printer (if required), for researchers to automatically calculate molecular weight and protein quantity using GeneTools, Syngene’s image analysis software, as well as allowing storage or printing of high resolution and publication quality images.