Cleanroomshop.com, the consumables division of Connect 2 Cleanrooms, has introduced 3M Power Assisted Respirators and accessories to their product range.

Suitable for pharmaceutical, laboratory and industrial environments as protection against particles, gases and vapours, the 3M range offers a power-assisted respiratory device, including the Jupiter

Air filter unit, head covers and hoods, a selection of filters, battery packs and breathing tubes.

This complete respiratory system provides clean and safe air for workers, allowing them to work comfortably for long periods of time.

With a compact, streamline profile and ergonomically designed belt, the 3M Jupiter Powered Air Turbo Unit limits exposure to hazards as well as offering good freedom of movement when space is limited.

Available with the option of an 8 hour battery pack, the unit is ideal where you are exposed to an environment for a long period of time.

The 3M Versaflo respirator systems are designed to reduce pressure on the face, breathing resistance and heat build-up, creating all-day comfort for the user. The airflow supplied to the wearer reduces the additional breathing effort required, especially during periods of strenuous labour.

3M Versaflo S-Series headcovers and hoods come in new sizes and adjustment options, allowing a greater number of users to wear them comfortably.

Users will also benefit from the quiet airflow and wider field of view due to the reduced curvature visor.

The head covers and hoods provide a direct comfortable stream of flowing air to the head and the face, making hot environments more tolerable while greatly reducing visor fogging.

The integrated acoustic and visual alarm indicates if airflow to the head cover or hood is reduced or battery charge runs low.