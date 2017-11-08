Pharmaceutical firm upgrades manufacturing kit

In the context of a tendering process, the Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall opted for Werum’s PAS-X Manufacturing Execution System to be installed in its German plant near Hamburg. Almirall is an expert in skin medicine in Germany and produces products such as the Balneum skin care range.

PAS-X will be rolled out as a full-scope MES for the entire manufacturing process – including weighing, mass production and packaging. It will replace the legacy production management system. The new review and release workflows will lead to more effective processes as well as compliance with regulatory requirements.

PAS-X will be implemented out of the box and according to Werum’s implementation method of "Ready, Fit, Build and Run". The benefit for Almirall is a short project term and significant cost efficiency.

“We are already thrilled about the Fit phase,” says Maik Weber, Head of Production at Almirall. “Together with the Werum consultants we matched our business processes in our production site with the best-practice-based PAS-X workflows. Both the approach and the expertise of the consultants and the results of this phase were really convincing.”