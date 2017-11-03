Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Recipharm and contract research organisation (CRO) Clinical Trial Consultants (CTC) have partnered to launch a new service that delivers a clear, streamlined pathway to first in human milestones.

Recipharm Pathway to Clinic takes projects from early phase formulation development through to clinical trial implementation with patients, helping companies, ranging from small, virtual firms to big pharma, quickly generate data and build value in their compound.

From its development sites in Solna and Uppsala, Sweden, Recipharm performs formulation development, GMP clinical supply manufacture and bioanalysis on behalf of its clients. This will be closely integrated with CTC’s clinical trial capability and know-how of managing phase I trials at the Akademiska University Hospital in Uppsala.

Commenting on the partnership, Torkel Gren, General Manager at Recipharm in Solna said: “Our customers often face problems in terms of meeting timelines, adhering to changing regulations and managing trial complexity and it is our job to guide them through the process. Quite simply, Recipharm’s Pathway to Clinic service means we take responsibility for the full phase I programme, from formulation to clinical trial implementation with patients. Managing the different aspects of phase I, while reducing risk, time and cost, requires a clear roadmap and close collaboration between the different disciplines. Through partnering with CTC, we have complete control over all the links in the chain so can adjust at each step to avoid delays, meet deadlines and build value for our customers.”

Founded in 2011, CTC supports customers with hospital-based early phase (0/I/IIa) clinical trials, including patient recruitment, trial design, implementation and data evaluation. Anders Millerhovf, CEO at CTC, adds: “Progressing a drug to achieve first in human results is a complex process. Together with Recipharm, we can offer a complete integrated service where all the parts have been optimised to give our customers a fast and cost-effective development program until proof of concept.”