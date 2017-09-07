Uniqsis has introduced FlowLab Column, an optimised flow chemistry system for heterogeneous catalysis applications.

Catalysts can be divided into two main types - heterogeneous and homogeneous.

In a heterogeneous reaction, the catalyst is in a different phase from the reactants. This facilitates both separation of the reaction product from the catalyst and re-use of the catalyst.

Moreover, intimate contact between a large excess of catalyst and a small quantity of reagent at any point in time can lead to enhanced reaction rates and higher overall efficiency.

Designed to provide highly efficient mixing, excellent control over reaction parameters and unmatched performance the FlowLab Column flow chemistry system offers the potential to replace conventional stirred batch reactors for continuous, heterogeneously catalysed liquid phase reactions.

Built around the same high-quality components as used in the widely acclaimed Uniqsis FlowSyn system, the FlowLab Column offer uncompromised performance at an affordable price.

At the heart of the FlowLab Column system is a HotCoil heated reactor module fitted with a HotColumn adapter to enable operation up to +260 °C (300 °C as an option).

This set-up has been designed to hold six 316 stainless steel columns in individual insulated holders, each capable of operation up to 100 bar. This configuration facilitates easy scale-up whereby the required number of identical columns are simply connected in series.

The FlowLab Column system includes pressure regulating non-return valves before the column reactor to prevent the possibility of back flow into the pumps at any time.

FlowLab application software provides control of the system via a step-through interface that can be learnt in minutes and is highly intuitive to use.

Programs can be designed and saved reactions run automatically, including priming and washing. The program is monitored on a real-time display showing temperatures and pressures. FlowLab software also automatically detects any modules that have been added to the system.