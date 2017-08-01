Obtaining high-resolution separations

Thermo Fisher Scientific announces new technologies that are designed to allow analytical chemists to obtain high-resolution separations with outstanding sensitivity and reproducibility.

The Thermo Scientific ISQ EC Single Quadrupole mass spectrometer seamlessly integrates with an existing ion chromatography (IC) or high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) system and provides excellent small molecule sensitivity and mass confirmation for users.

The Chromeleon Chromatography Data Software (CDS) platform has embedded ISQ EC MS instrument control, which enables users to minimize time spent on new mass spectrometry (MS) user training.

The instrument also provides exceptional robustness, enabling users to analyze a range of simple and complex sample matrices.

Also launching at the show is the new range of Thermo Scientific MAbPac RP 1mm columns which are designed to provide the resolution and ruggedness required for high-performance, reversed-phase chromatography characterisation of monoclonal antibodies, fragments, variants, antibody drug conjugates and proteins.

With a 1mm inner diameter, the new columns provide sensitive analyses of very small sample volumes at low flow rates for direct injection into the LC-MS, thus streamlining workflows and achieving high sensitivity.

Featuring a polymeric resin with an optimised pore size and thermal and pH stability, the new columns allow consistent and efficient separations with low carry-over.