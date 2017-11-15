subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Chromatography

New residual solvents standards

15th November 2017


Preparing multisolvent reference standards for USP <467> Class 3 residual solvents analysis can be costly, time-consuming and a source of variation. But scientists can now simplify standard preparation significantly and reduce variability by using new, multicomponent Class 3 residual solvents standards from Restek.

These new formulations are the only premixed Class 3 reference standards available, and their verified composition and stability bring confidence and consistency to residual solvents analysis. The new Class 3 standards can be paired with Restek's full line of USP <467> standards, GC columns, accessories and sample vials for a complete residual solvent testing solution.


Tags: 
Restek
solvents standards


Related Stories: 
Rapid perfluorinated alkyl acid analysis
Accuracy in air testing
From helium to hydrogen


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close