SPL Guard has introduced a new rack thawing station called the SPL Guard Florid. With the new solution, researchers can thaw multiple racks at once in a controlled setting, keeping up with the ever-increasing need to process samples faster while maintaining sample integrity.

The SPL Guard Florida can thaw up to 10 racks in as little as 9 minutes and can be used as a stand-alone system or integrated into a robotic workstation such as a liquid handler. When the SPL Guard Florida is fully loaded with racks, it can thaw samples 60% faster than many other instruments. It can also thaw samples at a consistent rate and temperature, guaranteeing sample quality and sample integrity for downstream research.

The thawing station has seven fans (150 cfm of air power) that are used to thaw frozen samples quickly and reproducibly. No excess input of heat, calibration, or maintenance is required. The large, custom-configurable thawing surface can hold up to 10 ANSI/SLAS format racks, and the holders can be used to position racks in portrait or landscape orientation or a combination of both. Next to that several adapters are available for centrifuge or sample collection tubes.

When using the SPL Guard Florida to thaw samples, researchers can reduce uneven thawing to less than 20% per rack. For some other instruments, uneven thawing rates of more than 50% typically happen.