New pretreatment module

Shimadzu has launched its new C2MAP-2000 automated pretreatment module for cell culture media analysis. The product is for pretreating of culture media samples by adding reagents such as a deproteinising agent or internal standard substance, filtering of precipitated proteins and diluting of samples.

The C2MAP system combines the C2MAP-2000 module with a Shimadzu ultra-fast liquid chromatograph mass spectrometer (LC-MS/MS). By automating all the process steps from pretreatment to measurement, the system shortens the culture media analysis time for up to 95 components in culture supernatants to one sixth of the previous level. In addition, this system can be operated by less experienced operators.

After simply loading culture supernatant samples, reagents and pairs of filter and recovery vials, the C2MAP-2000 module is able to execute all steps from pretreatment to LC-MS/MS measurement without any human intervention. This seamless execution not only makes it easy to process samples unattended overnight or on non-working days, but also enables samples to be controlled using the same ID for all process steps. This minimises the risk of selecting the wrong sample while ensuring traceability. C2MAP-Tredns time-course viewer software loads the measurement data obtained and graphs temporal changes in each component concentration as trend graphs.



In recent years in antibody pharmaceutical fields, it has become increasingly important to record the consumption of components and accumulation of waste matter (secreted metabolites) in culture media, so that cell cultivation parameters can be optimized for manufacturing drug substances. In addition, in regenerative medicine fields that involve iPS, ES or other cells, there is a need for technology that can evaluate cell quality in real time without damaging the cells. There is also a need to reduce the replacement frequency of expensive culture media. Since monitoring the changes in culture supernatant components over time provides information that is useful in these fields, the role of LC-MS/MS analysis has increased in the optimization of cell culture conditions.

However, due to the lack of products available for seamlessly performing of all processes from sample preparation to measurement, there was a need for a system that could be used easily, even by less experienced operators. Shimadzu therefore developed the C2MAP-2000 automated pretreatment module and the C2MAP system for steps involved in determining the status of cultures and researching cultivation process steps at major pharmaceutical companies, biotech ventures, pharmaceutical CMOs (contract manufacturing organisations) and various research institutions. In the future, Shimadzu intends to offer solutions based on LC-MS/MS measurement technology for controlling and optimising of cell cultivation process steps.