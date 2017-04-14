New microscope cameras

Zeiss introduces two new digital microscope cameras: Zeiss Axiocam 702 mono and Zeiss Axiocam 512 colour complement the current portfolio of high-speed USB 3.0 microscope cameras.

With Zeiss Axiocam 702 mono Zeiss for the first time introduces a microscope camera with a scientific CMOS sensor.

Users benefit from low read noise, excellent low light sensitivity and high speed for live cell imaging and acquisition of fast processes.

Zeiss Axiocam 702 mono features a 1/1.2-in (13.3 mm diagonal) sensor with a resolution of 2.3 megapixels, making it an attractive entry into the world of scientific CMOS imaging.

Zeiss Axiocam 512 color allows acquisition of large sample areas in one high resolution, true colour image.

The 12 megapixel CCD sensor with a size of 1-in (16 mm diagonal) delivers an excellent live image and high acquisition speed.

Zeiss Axiocam 512 colour in combination with low magnification and zoom objectives offers optimal resolution for imaging of large specimens without stitching.