New laboratory pH sensor family

Sensorex’s new line of laboratory pH sensors offers a range of options to maximise measurement accuracy and sensor lifetime.

The Basic, Advanced and Research-Grade pH sensors allow end users to choose just what fits their application needs - eliminating overspending on overly sophisticated sensors, or on frequent sensor replacement in challenging environments. All Sensorex pH sensors offer accurate and reliable measurements across full pH ranges (0-14), compatible with all pH meters accepting a BNC connector.

The Basic pH1000 sensor is durable and easy to use, ideal for hydroponics measurement as well as science class experiments. Designed to withstand regular wear and tear, with a durable polycarbonate body and built-in protection for the pH glass measuring surface, the pH1000 provides reliable, stable readings in temperatures of up to 60°C.

The Advanced family is more versatile for more difficult sample types in environmental, wastewater and food production applications. The standard and specialtiy Advanced models offer extended sensor life and measurement accuracy in temperatures of up to 80°C. The sensors feature chemically resistant Ultem bodies, double junction references and booted meter connections for durability. This family includes the pH2000 extended life laboratory sensor for unpredictable samples prone to contaminants. The pH2100 flat tip electrode is ideal for viscous samples, slurries, and soft surfaces such as agar plates and skin. The family’s pH2200 spear tip sensor is specially designed to pierce semi-solids like food and soil.

The pH3000 Research-Grade sensor is Sensorex’s most sensitive lab electrode, best for low ionic samples, including drinking water, biomedical and pharmaceutical applications. It is specially designed to respond quickly and accurately to rapid temperature changes, up to 100°C, with accuracy down to 0.04 pH.