New kits for release of O-linked glycans

Ludger now offers two Ludger Liberate kits that can be used to release of O-glycans from glycoprotein therapeutics; the Hydrazinolysis kit, LL-Hydraz-A2 and the Orela kit, LL-Orela-A2. Whilst hydrazinolysis is the gold standard method to remove all O-links, the Orela Kit contains reagents that are safer and much easier to handle.

O-glycans released using either of these kits have free reducing termini so are compatible with reducing-end labelling using reagents such as 2-aminobenzamide (2AB), 2-aminobenzoic acid (2AA) and Procainamide (Proc) allowing high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) with fluorescent detection.

The Orela kit can be used for up to 12 samples. Each kit includes LC-CEX cation exchange cartridges for O-glycan purification prior to fluorescent labelling. The hydrazinolysis kit can be used for up to 12 samples. The release conditions can be optimised for release of N-glycans, O-glycans or both N- and O-glycans. Each kit includes LC-CEX cation exchange cartridges for O-glycan purification and also LC-EB20 cartridges for N-glycan purification.