Proto Labs, the provider of technology-enabled, rapid manufacturing, is launching new injection moulding services for European customers.

To expand its injection moulding services —the most established of Proto Labs’ three services—Proto Labs now offers additional Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) capabilities to support the manufacturer of larger parts.

Proto Labs customers can now order LSR moulded parts to a maximum part outline of 304mm by 203mm by 100mm.

Technically, this can produce a part with maximum projected mould area of 31,200mm² and maximum part volume of 217,000mm³.

Customers can order parts, manufactured on-demand, in volumes of 100,000 and more.