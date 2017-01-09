New ICP-OES analyser with powerful generator

Spectro Analytical Instruments recently introduced its latest version of the Spetroblue inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometer (ICP-OES), updated with a powerful new generator that brings a new level of performance to routine laboratory analysis in industrial and environmental applications.

The latest version of the analyser capitalises on more than 30 years of service by Spectro ICP-OES analysers. That heritage can be found in the Paschen-Runge optical system, which provides unmatched optical resolution and sensitivity. The new instrument also utilises UV-PLUS gas purification technology, as well as an OPI-AIR interface that avoids costly, complicated external water cooling.

The new Spectroblue model brings next-generation plasma power to midrange spectrometers. Its new laterally diffused metal oxide semiconductor (LDMOS) generator delivers up to 1,700W of proven power.

Benefits include a faster warm-up time for high productivity. While traditional tube-based generators take up to 30 minutes to stabilise after startup, the Spectroblue analyser’s new solid-state generator allows the system to be ready to analyse in less than 10 minutes for most applications.

It also features excellent matrix compatibility. High power gives the instrument great agility in the case of rapidly changing plasma loads and provides for high matrix compatibility. Samples can be analysed in lower dilutions, for lower limits of detection.

A further advantage is the new version’s longer lifetime. The new analyser is extremely robust and trouble free. Its innovative air-cooled system operates without external cooling, delivering low running costs. Unlike traditional power sources, the analyser’s new generator has no parts subject to wear - minimising time and expense.

The spectrometer is available with three versions of plasma interface, depending on its intended use. Spectrobule EOP’s axial interface provides high sensitivity and low detection limits, making it ideal for superior analysis of trace elements in industrial and environmental applications. Spectroblue SOP has a radial interface that is ideal when low detection limits are of less importance than accuracy and precision at higher sample concentrations. It is also well-suited for analysing organic solutions and slurries. Finally, Spectroblue TI has a twin interface - automatic axial and radial plasma observation – that eliminates the EIE (Easily Ionizable Elements) effect. It provides accurate determination of alkali / earth alkali elements in a complex alkali/earth alkali matrix and is ideal for such environmental applications as analysing sodium, potassium, or calcium in wastewater or soil matrices.