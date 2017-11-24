New connectors for medical applications

RS Components (RS) has announced availability of the Molex range of MediSpec MPC (Medical Plastic Circular) cable- and panel-mount plug connectors, which are designed to meet the stringent requirements for medical devices.

Further extending the portfolio of connectors available from RS for various industrial and automation sectors, the connectors are ideal for medical applications including: dental; disposable devices such as sensors and catheters; electrophysiology; imaging; patient monitors; surgical equipment; and telehealth systems for remote patient monitoring. In addition, due to its high-performance specifications, the range is suited for use in other industries and applications including: instrumentation; test and measurement; avionics; data acquisition; and entertainment equipment.

The Molex MediSpec MPC Interconnect System provides a high-performance, yet affordable alternative to typical medical circular connectors with its ‘custom-off-the-shelf’ design. Importantly, MediSpec circular connectors have lightweight plastic housings made from medical-grade PPSU, which can withstand sterilisation processes commonly used in the medical industry including: ethylene oxide; gamma radiation; and chemical, as well as the use of autoclaves.

The connectors are available in two diameter sizes: the D1 specification accepts up to eight circuits; and the D2 accepts up to 17 circuits. The plastic plugs feature an easy-to-use push-pull mating mechanism with a locking sleeve for a quick, simple and secure mating connection. The locking latch provides cable un-mating forces of 50N minimum for D1 types, and 85N minimum for D2 types.

The terminal retainer assemblies are factory fitted to provide a protective barrier against dust and moisture in all areas, including unpopulated pins. The selective pin count and pin loading capability enables flexibility of design in contact usage and avoids wasting pins. The stamped and formed contacts also offer a reliable electrical interface, excellent electrical performance, low contact resistance, and the ability to withstand 10,000 mating cycles. Single-use disposable versions are also available with polycarbonate housings.