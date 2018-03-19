New cleanroom ISO Class 7

Röchling Engineering Plastics (UK) has put a cleanroom of ISO Class 7 into operation. With the investment, the plastics processing company is expanding its range of highly-precision machined components made of thermoplastics specifically for medical technology, pharmaceutical engineering, aerospace and semiconductor technology.

Mike Knowles, Managing Director, explains: “With this expansion, we are strengthening our presence in these markets and providing our customers with even better service. At the same time, very high demands are placed on components for medical technology, pharmaceutical engineering, aerospace and semiconductor technology in the areas of dimensional accuracy and cleanliness. We machine complex machined components according to customer drawings on our modern CNC systems. In the new cleanroom, the parts are cleaned, packaged and labelled according to defined specifications and according to the customer’s request by our trained employees.”

With the expansion, Röchling is meeting the growing demand for challenging components and setting the course for further growth in these target industries. The company is a leader in the machining of precision parts and components made of technical plastics and high-performance plastics. The products are used in numerous industries. Knowles explains: “Our goal is to provide the optimum material and exactly the right machined component for every application. To do this, we are permanently in close consultation with our customers from the selection of the material, continuing with design consulting up to the machining.”