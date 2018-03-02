New automated cell imaging system

Molecular Devices has announced the launch of its ImageXpress Pico Automated Cell Imaging System. The compact, affordable imaging system brings the power of both imaging and analysis to the individual lab bench.

As the pace of discovery continues to increase, researchers continue to look for tools such as the ImageXpress Pico system that help them to automate manual processes. “Significant savings in time over manual microscopy are possible through automating both acquisition steps and post processing of images to deliver data,” said Jeff McMillan at Molecular Devices. “The system delivers improved efficiency in a single, easy-to-use software package.”

Combined with the latest edition of the company's CellReporterXpress Automated Image Acquisition and Analysis Software, the ImageXpress Pico system takes the guesswork out of setting up a range of assays by offering templates and simple, icon-driven tools to optimise parameters and produce reliable, repeatable data output.

“Over the past few years we have been continuing to invest in cellular imaging technology to bring a full suite of new tools to the research community,” said Greg Milosevich, president of Molecular Devices. “We’re excited to be able to continue to bring powerful tools within reach of every lab, supporting innovation in protein and cell biology.”