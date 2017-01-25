Modular dispense head optimises liquids handling

Festo has launched a new modular dispense head - the VTOE - that simplifies and speeds up the processing of laboratory samples, while providing a high degree of accuracy.

Diagnostics laboratories are faced with the challenge of managing ever greater volumes of specimens without losing accuracy or flexibility of service.

The new VTOE dispense head has been designed in response to this demand, enabling clinical and medical managers to increase the efficiency of their laboratories.

When used in combination with Festo’s range of planar gantries, modular valves and sensors, the VTOE dispense head provides a bespoke automated solution that delivers high precision and high throughput while reducing costs and process time. In addition, personnel are freed from repetitive tasks and can make better use of their skills, improving efficiency and customer service.

The VTOE dispense head can be configured to facilitate a broad range of applications for precision dispensing of various liquids and filling volumes.

Options range from the single-channel VTOE-1-1, which is ideal for the production of dilutions, for admixing nutrient solutions or for dosing reagents, to the eight-channel dispense head VTOE-8-8 which is ideally configured for high volume sample throughput and dosing liquids in microplates.

Each channel can be individually controlled to assure the greatest possible accuracy and flexibility. Both the single and multiple channel variants are equipped as standard with three dispensing tips offering inside diameters ranging from 0.32 to 1.0 mm. The VTOE dispense head therefore enables a multitude of specific dosing volumes as a function of pressure and opening time for maximum flexibility.

Highly precise, the VTOE has a typical variation coefficient of less than one per cent within a range of 10 to 1000 µl. The addition of VODA media-isolated solenoid valves, which have a small internal volume that makes them easy to rinse, virtually eliminates the possibility of cross-contamination.

The dispense heads are moved reliably and accurately by Festo’s electrically powered planar surface gantry EXCM. This handling unit has been developed for loads of several hundred grams and quickly and efficiently covers work spaces of up to 360 x 700 mm. The electric axis provides the dispense head with strokes of up to 100 mm. Stepper motors, a motor controller and a multi-axis controller complete the kinematics. Microplates are moved by means of an integrated gripper. Exact test and measurement results are made possible by the Festo vision system and a large selection of sensors.

Festo VTOE dispense heads with manifold duct plates are available in either polycarbonate (PC) or PEEK. The PC option is transparent and allows visual checking of dosages, while the PEEK option is ideal for applications where potentially corrosive or hazardous fluids are being handled.