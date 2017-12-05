Mobile hyperspectral camera revealed

Specim IQ is what its maker believes to be the world’s first mobile hyperspectral camera that allows users to analyse material samples anywhere, in seconds. Industries ranging from food and health to forensic investigation, recycling, art and agriculture will benefit immensely when their real time mobile monitoring needs are met with a vast variety of applications that the new product can offer.

Specim IQ is an advanced measurement and imaging solution that provides information in an instant for critical decision making and response. The camera and software are easy to adapt and configure for applications in food safety, recycling, health, forestry and many other sectors. The camera is ideally suited to the needs of OEM industry for building their own applications for their own clientele. This has been made easy by Specim’s Application Development Tool.



Here are a few examples of what the camera can do:



In the field of agriculture, farmers will be able to screen their crops for infestation and see the results immediately, in many cases a week before any problems are visible to the human eye. Rather than routinely treating crops, they will be able to treat them just where needed.



Forensic investigators will be able to screen a crime scene for evidence in just seconds. Prior to the Specim IQ, the process of collecting samples, sending them to the lab, and waiting for the results could have taken days or even weeks.



In the art world, immediate forgery detection could become a routine part of the art sales process, eliminating dispute and costly court proceedings.



Hyperspectral imaging, which combines spectroscopy and digital imaging, is the best available measurement technology for demanding measurement applications. By enabling spectral analysis down to the pixel level, it provides unprecedented capabilities for analysing the physical and chemical make-up of both large and small samples.



Until now, the complexity and bulky size of the equipment and lack of real time information have limited its use in industrial applications. Specim has solved these limitations by introducing its full line of industrial products complemented now by the new product



“Specim IQ is a truly smart design that enables users to concentrate on problem solving rather than complex data acquisition and processing. The graphical user interface is simple to use, and it provides instant measurement results and insights into the problem without requiring complex mathematics or signal processing skills. This makes it an ideal OEM product for medical, cosmetics and other industries”, states Esko Herrala, one of the founders and innovators behind Specim.

