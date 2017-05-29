mixed-mode selectivities

Phenomenex is introducing two new offerings to its Luna Omega fully porous LC column line – the Luna Omega 3µm Polar C18 and the Luna Omega 3µm PS C18.

The Luna Omega Polar C18 stationary phase is a robust selectivity bonded to an innovative silica particle that delivers high loadability and retention for both polar and non-polar analytes.

This new phase is 100% aqueous-stable due to a polar-modified surface, providing flexibility in solvent and gradient system selection needed to achieve desired polar/nonpolar analyte separation.

The new 3µm particle joins the existing 1.6µm and 5µm sizes to provide full scalability from UHPLC to HPLC to preparative chromatography.

Unlike a traditional C18, the Luna Omega PS C18 delivers two distinct and useful separation mechanisms and offers 100% aqueous stability.

The particle surface of the PS C18 contains a positive charge that facilitates greater acidic compound retention through ionic interaction, while the C18 ligand delivers general reversed-phase retention.

This mixed-mode selectivity is a valuable tool for greater separation between mixtures of compounds that have varying functional groups, such as peptides, pesticides or metabolite profiles.

Additionally, the positive surface charge encourages sharp basic compound peak shape through the ionic repulsion of these compound species.

Like the Luna Omega Polar C18, the three PS 18 particle size choices enable full scalability from UHPLC to HPLC to preparative chromatography.

Luna Omega columns are well suited for a wide range of applications including drug discovery and development, food contaminant analysis, environmental testing, toxicology and clinical research.