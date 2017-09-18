Medical robots improve accuracy stereoelectroencephalography

Engineering and scientific technologies company, Renishaw will attend the Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS) Autumn Meeting.

The event will take place at The Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, from 20th – 22nd September 2017.

The company will showcase its neuroinspire surgical planning software which is often used with its neuromate stereotactic robot, in stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) procedures for epilepsy patients.

Renishaw’s neuromate robot can also be used in deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease and other neurological movement disorders.

The company will also exhibit its craniomaxillofacial (CMF) implants. Using additive manufacturing, Renishaw can produce patient-specific titanium CMF implants based on data from CT scans, thereby potentially reducing surgery times.