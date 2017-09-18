subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Technology

Medical robots improve accuracy stereoelectroencephalography

18th September 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Engineering and scientific technologies company, Renishaw will attend the Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS) Autumn Meeting.

The event will take place at The Titanic Hotel, Liverpool, from 20th – 22nd September 2017.

The company will showcase its neuroinspire surgical planning software which is often used with its neuromate stereotactic robot, in stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) procedures for epilepsy patients.

Renishaw’s neuromate robot can also be used in deep brain stimulation for Parkinson’s disease and other neurological movement disorders.

The company will also exhibit its craniomaxillofacial (CMF) implants. Using additive manufacturing, Renishaw can produce patient-specific titanium CMF implants based on data from CT scans, thereby potentially reducing surgery times.


Tags: 
Renishaw
Society of British Neurological Surgeons
SBNS
neuroinspire surgical planning software
neuromate stereotactic robot
stereoelectroencephalography
SEEG
epilepsy
Parkinson’s disease


Related Stories: 
Robotic-assisted neurosurgery
Benchtop Raman imaging system
Combining Raman imaging with nanoindentation
Growing markets for hemp food and pharmaceuticals
Clinical data for Parkinson’s disease vaccine encourages further development


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close