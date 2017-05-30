Mass detector for flash chromatography

Biotage launches of Isolera Dalton 2000, a new mass detector for flash purification that expands functionality through a wider detection range of ion masses, up to m/z 2000, and new analysis features.

Isolera Dalton 2000 is seamlessly integrated with Isolera Spektra flash purification system via the Isolera Dalton Nanolink unit, an intelligent sampling device which handles all fluids and synchronisation between the two instruments.

Compounds are identified in real time during purification and this informs the flash fractionation process, enabling the correct product to be collected.

Isolera Dalton 2000 fits inside a standard fume hood and is capable of both normal and reverse-phase separations, so it is completely compatible with the diverse purification needs of the modern research laboratory.

“The system can isolate, not only known compounds, but also unknowns using the novel ‘Collect on Total Ion Counts’ feature to further assist in the sample separation. Isolera Dalton 2000 uses a single quadrupole with positive and negative polarity switching. This enables all charged fragments of your sample to be detected at the same time. Together with an intelligent post analysis tool, you can confirm that your compound is both correct and pure” says Tobias Nordin, Global Product Manager, Biotage.

The instrument uses a wizard-based approach to method development, simple on screen prompts guide chemists through the system; even those whose expertise or priorities lie in compound synthesis rather than analysis.