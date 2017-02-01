Low retention pipette tips deliver maximum liquid recovery

INTEGRA has introduced a new line of Low Retention pipette tips based upon its GripTips multi lobe design.

In creating this new product range - INTEGRA has used a polypropylene blend to produce pipette tips with increased hydrophobic properties. Unlike silicone coated pipette tips which can wash out (or leach out) with the sample, INTEGRA’s blended polymer Low Retention GripTips will not negatively impact your results.

Using standard pipette tips to pipette viscous samples, detergents and other low surface tension liquids can cause pipette tips to take on hydrophilic properties resulting in the spreading out of sample.

In this type of application - Low Retention GripTips can significantly improve your pipetting results. The heightened hydrophobic properties of Low Retention GripTips prevent samples from spreading out enabling maximum liquid recovery.

Featuring a low attachment force and a low ejection force - GripTips effortlessly snap onto your pipette tip fittings and are easily ejected.

Used in conjunction with INTEGRA pipettes, GripTips offer a high lateral resistance ensuring they are always firmly attached and perfectly aligned, regardless of how many side well touch-offs are performed. Using GripTips, you no longer have to hammer your pipette tips on or worry about pipette tips falling off.

Low Retention GripTips are available for the complete range of INTEGRA pipettes from the EVOLVE manual pipette to a VIAFLO 384 multichannel pipette and everything in between. Low Retention GripTips are offered in 6000 series racks as non-sterile, sterile and filter options.