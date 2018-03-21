A look ahead to Forum Labo

Forum Labo Lyon 2018 is set to be a most promising event and stands as the unmissable trade exhibition for players in the laboratory market. With a 30% increase in the floor surface dedicated to exhibitions, strong demand from industrial manufacturers (20% new exhibitors) etc., two years after the success of its first edition in 2016,is set to be a most promising event and stands as the unmissable trade exhibition for players in the laboratory market.

Forum Labo Lyon is a trade exhibition that is proposed by CIFL and organised by GL Events. It is both a scientific event and a showcase for innovation in the laboratory industry. The trade exhibition will be held on March 28 & 29, 2018 at the Lyon Centre de Congrès venue and will bring together 196 exhibitors (players in Research, Analysis and Control for laboratories) and 2,500 visitors: scientists and decision-makers from the French regions of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and PACA and also from the Paris region, Switzerland and Italy.

The event features a rich scientific programme, which contributes to make it an important event for the scientific community. For the 2018 edition, 8 partner learned societies will be represented covering a whole range of analytical techniques and sciences including chromatography, spectrometry, calorimetry, thermal analysis, microbiology, proteomics, toxicology and infectious risk for the pharmaceutical industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, agrofood, cosmetology, etc. Moreover, 7 scientific conferences will be proposed to visitors over the two days of the event.

Forum Labo Lyon will also feature 12 free technical and scientific training sessions proposed by the exhibitors. Visitors who attend these top level sessions will receive a training certificate attesting to their participation. The trade exhibition will offer an opportunity for participants to update their scientific knowledge and find out more about evolutions in their field and everyday activities thanks to themes addressing for example: encapsulation techniques, the impact of water quality, dangers associated with the handling and storage of chemical and hazardous products, steric exclusion chromatography, spectroscopy, reference gases, qPCR, Data Integrity, LC/MS/MS, the quality of biological sampling, fundamentals of ergonomics, Lab 4.0, and more.

The dynamics of exchanges between visitors will be further boosted this year with the creation of the Lab Social Club. This new space will enable visitors to get together and exchange in an informal environment so as to help federate a regional community of scientists and researchers.