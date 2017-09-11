LIMS uses intuitive visual workflow screen editor

Built-in configuration tools in Autoscribe Informatics’ Matrix Gemini LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) allow the software to be readily configured for any type of laboratory.

These graphical configuration capabilities allow management screens and workflows to be tailored to the specific laboratory needs, without any custom coding or scripting or modification of the software itself.

This ensures an exact fit to customer requirements both now and as needs change over time, providing solutions that are easy to use and have a low total cost of ownership.

The configuration tools use an intuitive visual workflow screen editor that shows the screen being configured along with all the options and control properties associated with that screen.

This interactive user interface utilises visual drag and drop and point and click methods to add fields, list boxes, etc, meaning that absolutely no programming skills are required.

An unlimited number of screens can be created, modified and linked together. In this way, the LIMS can be designed quickly to represent user requirements in terms of workflows, screen designs, menu designs, terminology, report designs and much more.

This flexible approach brings extraordinary versatility.

Firstly it makes it possible to address the requirements of individual sites within global organisations since Matrix Gemini allows different user experiences at each site to be optimised to fit local requirements.

Importantly the core-code of the system is identical for all sites and may be hosted on one or more servers depending on the architecture required.

In addition, the same principles can be applied for different departments within any organisation. For example within a pharmaceutical company, Matrix Gemini could be configured to suit QC/QA, R&D, clinical trials, biobanks, drug metabolism, stability study and pre-clinical pathology departments.