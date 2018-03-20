LIMS specialist showcasing system at Analytica

Autoscribe Informatics will be exhibiting for the first time at Analytica 2018, providing visitors with the chance to see the versatile and powerful Matrix Gemini Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Matrix is supported through a network of distributors across mainland Europe.

Characterised by its easy to use graphical configuration tools, and with a dual desktop/web interface included as standard, Matrix can be used to create LIMS solutions that meet the exact needs of customers in many different industries. These include contract analysis, oil, pharmaceuticals, paper, chemical, utilities, water, biotechnology, food and consumer products, academic research institutes, hospitals and many others.

The comprehensive built-in configuration tools allow genuine system configuration without the need for custom software coding. The tools use an intuitive visual workflow screen editor that uses visual drag-and-drop and point-and-click methods to add fields, list boxes etc., meaning that absolutely no programming skills are required. An unlimited number of screens can be created, modified and linked together. In this way, the LIMS can be designed quickly to exactly represent user requirements in terms of workflows, screen designs, menu designs, terminology, report designs and much more.

With the additional benefit that end users can also use these tools, the LIMS can be adapted over time as individual needs change, ensuring that the system can grow with the laboratory requirements, providing very low cost of ownership. Autoscribe Informatics also provides a 'future-proofing' product support service. The Matrix product line has been developed to specifically ensure backwards compatibility and easy upgrades for existing customers, meaning that if customers take out a support and maintenance contract they are getting a 'LIMS for life' ­- there are no hidden additional costs for major upgrades.