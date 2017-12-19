LC column development

Restek has brought the benefits of its Raptor columns to those who have made the leap to UHPLC instruments, yet are still looking to boost their efficiencies further. Already sold with 2.7 and 5 μm superficially porous particles (SPP), Raptor columns are now available with 1.8 μm particles specifically for use with UHPLC. Choose from four distinctive Restek phase chemistries: Biphenyl, ARC-18, C18, and FluoroPhenyl.

Raptor 1.8 μm columns are designed and QC tested for maximum lifetime under UHPLC pressures. And they offer the peak capacity, selectivity and reproducibility that analysts have learned to depend on from.