Latest benchtop evaporator

The compact benchtop EZ-2 Series evaporator from Genevac has been designed to meet the solvent removal needs of most laboratory scientists. It has been designed specifically for solvent removal in many areas of scientific research, whether concentration of samples or complete drying is required.

For many applications an optimised EZ-2 evaporator is available. The EZ-Envi is created specifically for concentration of volatile solvents prior to analysis, the EZ-Standard for drying water and volatile solvents, the EZ-2 Plus for working with solvents with higher boiling points - up to 165°C and the EZ-2 Elite for more difficult solutions such as DMSO and NMP, or fast freeze drying. EZ-2 evaporators can be further modified for the most difficult and hazardous solvents, a special model exists for those working with potentially explosive solvents such as diethyl-ether. Alternatively, for laboratories who remove concentrated acids and acid chlorides, a corrosion resistant construction EZ-2 HCl is the system of choice.

Each EZ-2 evaporator is compatible with a wide selection of sample holders enabling evaporation from sample container formats including round-bottom flasks up to 500ml, tubes up to 150mm long, vials, and custom reaction blocks as well as shallow and deep-well microplates.