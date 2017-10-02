Lab Innovations 2017

Lab Innovations – the UK’s only dedicated showcase for laboratory, analytical and biotech equipment – returns to the NEC, Birmingham, for its sixth consecutive year on the 1st and 2nd of November 2017.

Science writer and broadcaster Adam Rutherford will be a keynote speaker at this year’s event, drawing on his experiences as a scientific adviser for the film industry to highlight how popular culture can be an effective medium for ‘normalising’ science.

Adam’s presentation, entitled Pipetting in Hollywood: my life as a scientific advisor in films, will be on Wednesday the 1st of November in the Royal Society of Chemistry theatre.

He commented: “It’s the explicit secret agenda of people like myself – scientists with a media profile – to normalise science in culture. Science shouldn’t be seen as the preserve of boffins and people in white coats with badly combed hair.

“Our aim is to show science as something completely normal, so if you can introduce genuine scientific ideas into films with £50 or £80 million budgets that will be seen by hundreds of thousands or even millions of people, then that’s a win.”

Adam Rutherford is just one of the many speakers on a packed schedule at this year’s Lab Innovations, which also brings together more than 150 manufacturers and suppliers of laboratory products under a single roof.

With so much on offer, Lab Innovations has something for everyone. Come and hear inspiring speakers, find out about the latest product launches, network with fellow innovators, and get involved in interactive seminars and hands-on demonstrations. It’s an event not to be missed.