Ion chromatography has numerous applications

Reliable, modular, versatile, effortless and sensitive IonQuest Ion Chromatography, with automation options, has numerous laboratory applications.

Just a few instances include:

* Detection of arsenic forms, in seafood and in rice.

* Monitoring to ultra low ppb levels of ions such as fluoride, acetate, formate, chloride, phosphate, sulphate, bromide, nitrite, nitrate, sulphite, and iodide in high purity boiler water feeds and steam condensates.

* Checks on ions within the diesel, semiconductor, electroplating, mining, fracking and effluent industries.

* Measurements of many ions, such as chloride, bromide, bromate, fluoride, phosphates, sulphates, nitrates, ammonia, sodium, lithium, magnesium, potassium and calcium in potable waters and soils.

* Certification of cations in cough formulations and other pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and foods and beverages.

* Other industrial applications include the analyses of monoethanolamine for the Claus Process; inorganic azides in vehicle air bag productions and in cosmetic preparations, and sulphate in cement productions, etc.

One single system will accommodate current and future requirements. There are no limits on the choice of eluents and columns.

Customisation of IonQuest systems will allow for pre and/or post column derivatisation, microplate autosampling, high throughput analyses and the use of other detectors such as UV/Visible and electrochemical.

Operation is easy with 21 CFR part 11 compliance PowerStream software. So too is installation and maintenance.

The extremely low drift and ultra low noise conductivity detector, may be purchased separately, for use with third party chromatography systems.