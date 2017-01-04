subscribe
Cell Research

Investigating cellular metabolism

4th January 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Cellular metabolism involves a series of interconnected biochemical reactions catalysed by enzymes inside a cell, better known as metabolic pathways. These reactions convert a substrate molecule or molecules through a series of metabolic intermediates, eventually yielding a final product. These processes allow organisms to grow and reproduce, maintain their structures, and respond to environmental changes.

Amsbio offers an extensive range of proteins, antibodies, assays and kits covering every single target of major cellular metabolic pathways including folate metabolism, pyruvate metabolism (with and without oxygen), citrate metabolism, O2 consumption and toxicity, oxidative stress and fatty acid oxygen measurement.


