Internet connectivity for laboratory water purification systems

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions has introduced Internet connectivity to its popular Select range of laboratory water purification systems to further simplify asset management and maintenance for its customers.

Suez Smart Connect will be available on all new units as a standard feature and can be easily retrofitted to existing units by a Suez engineer, as part of a service visit.

The water purification systems are connected to the Internet, utilising the laboratory’s local Wi-Fi connection, and establishes a secure link which allows key data from the system to be remotely accessed and viewed in real-time by the end user and also the Suez service and customer support functions.

This provides vital information to the end users and allows Suez service engineers to monitor and assess the system’s flow rates, purity levels, dispense rates and more, enabling any faults to be remotely and efficiently diagnosed, saving time and hassle for laboratories.