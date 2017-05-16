Inert purge parallel synthesiser

Asynt has launched the DrySyn Octo 8-position parallel synthesiser - a convenient, entry-level product for chemists wishing to conduct synthetic reactions under an inert atmosphere with temperature control, reflux and powerful magnetic stirring.

The compact DrySyn Octo parallel synthesiser accommodates low cost consumable reaction tubes each with a working volume of 5-6ml.

The large surface area of these glass reaction tubes enables the DrySyn Octo to be used for air cooled gentle reflux reactions.

Up to 3 DrySyn Octo units can be employed together on any standard magnetic hotplate stirrer, using a DrySyn MULTI baseplate.

In this Octo + configuration users can perform 24 parallel reactions in a very small space.

Gas tight closure on each tube connection enables reactions under inert atmospheres to be carried out using the DrySyn Octo.

Additions or reaction sampling can be made whilst under inert conditions using a syringe. The unit uses low cost easily replaceable consumable septums.