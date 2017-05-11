Integra announces how its VIAFLO 96 multichannel electronic pipette has been adopted by Neoteryx LLC as an integral part of a new high throughput biological sample collection and processing system.

An increasing number of clinical labs are being confronted with a growing need to process more samples in parallel without jeopardising the quality of their results.

At a certain point it becomes impossible to keep up the pace using traditional multichannel pipettes.

Yet, many users are hesitant to invest into automated liquid handling equipment because of the complexity and costs associated with such systems.

Integra’s VIAFLO 96/384 system closes the gap between traditional manual pipettes and robotic systems.

Using the Mitra Microsampling device from Neoteryx LLC it is now possible to conveniently collect biological samples, such as blood, and process them highly efficiently using Integra’s VIAFLO 96 96-channel system.

The Mitra device is based on Volumetrix Absorptive Microsampling (VAMS) technology which allows accurate and reliable collection of 10 or 20 µl of blood (or other biological fluid) in seconds.

This technique beneficially also eliminates the volumetric hematocrit bias typically associated with the traditional dried blood spotting technique.

Once samples have been collected, the Integra VIAFLO 96 facilitates the processing of hundreds or thousands of samples per day using autoMitra workflow.

Using the VIAFLO 96 up to 96 samples can be reliably and reproducibly processed in parallel.

The autoMitra workflow powered VIAFLO 96 is easy to implement, can be mastered in one day, and provides a convenient and economical alternative to complex and cumbersome DBS card automation.