High quality microalgae products

Algatech (Algatechnologies) Ltd. announces its 100% organic Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae powder and astaxanthin oleoresin have been granted non-GMO verification by the Non-GMO Project Inc.

Algatech is the first and only astaxanthin manufacturer to have achieved this extraordinary verifications.

“Consumers are actively seeking non-GMO products, so having the Non-GMO Project verify our line in accordance with its strict standards provides our partners added value on top of the existing USDA organic, GMP, kosher and halal certifications,” says Hagai Stadler, CEO of Algatech.

AstaPure natural astaxanthin is sourced from the Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae, cultivated in the Arava desert, an ideal location for microalgae cultivation due to its clean air, stable climate conditions and intense sunlight all year round.

The eco-friendly, GMP-certified closed-system technology allows for the production of the highest quality of microalgae products.

“The most critical stage affecting the quality of algae-derived products is when the algae biomass itself is produced,” says Stadler.

“The importance of the purity of the biomass is essential for making clean-label products.

“One common characteristic of algae is that it absorbs almost all the components of the medium in which it is grown.

Therefore, to produce high-quality biomass, the water, equipment, process, all nutrients, and even the air must be clean, strictly controlled and protected along the entire production chain.”

Pure, non-GMO algae biomass is essential for meeting regulation requirements.

Since developers and manufacturers of supplements, foods and beverages cannot possibly test for all potential impurities, it is critical to partner with a trusted supplier.

“A trusted algae source is the most important part of choosing an astaxanthin supplier,” adds Stadler.

“Algatech’s equipment is all food-grade, and its manufacturing processes are highly controlled,” says Shoshi Shunak, QA manager for Algatech. “USP approval refers to the procedures for testing certain components, not the product quality, nor the existence of contaminations. Preventing chemical contamination and ensuring compliance with the most rigorous global quality and food safety standards of this meticulous and sustainable process guarantees the highest quality of natural bioactive ingredients, with total traceability.”