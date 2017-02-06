Optical Surfaces Ltd is a designer and supplier of high precision astronomical optics operating over the entire spectral range from infrared to x-ray wavelengths.

Astronomical optics is a branch of optics and photonics that uses light-controlling components for imaging celestial objects using for instance a telescope. Astronomical optics combines precisely machined lenses and mirrors to reduce any image distortion, and highly sensitive sensors to detect low levels of light.

Benefiting from operating in a unique production environment, free from vibration and temperature variation, Optical Surfaces Ltd is able to regularly produce large, ultra smooth astronomical optics that deliver state-of-the-art performance.

To certify surface accuracy and precision, Optical Surfaces Ltd uses large aperture Zygo GPI, Twyman Green, Scatterplate, Fizeau and Laser Unequal Path (LUPI) interferometers which enables one-to-one testing of even the largest diameter astronomical optics. Topographic and fringe analysis provides precise testing of surface roughness and confirms the wavefront of various surface forms.