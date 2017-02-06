subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Microscopy & Imaging

High precision astronomical optics

6th February 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Large diameter astronomical optical component. Image: Optical Surfaces Ltd

Optical Surfaces Ltd is a designer and supplier of high precision astronomical optics operating over the entire spectral range from infrared to x-ray wavelengths.

Astronomical optics is a branch of optics and photonics that uses light-controlling components for imaging celestial objects using for instance a telescope. Astronomical optics combines precisely machined lenses and mirrors to reduce any image distortion, and highly sensitive sensors to detect low levels of light.

Benefiting from operating in a unique production environment, free from vibration and temperature variation, Optical Surfaces Ltd is able to regularly produce large, ultra smooth astronomical optics that deliver state-of-the-art performance.

To certify surface accuracy and precision, Optical Surfaces Ltd uses large aperture Zygo GPI, Twyman Green, Scatterplate, Fizeau and Laser Unequal Path (LUPI) interferometers which enables one-to-one testing of even the largest diameter astronomical optics.  Topographic and fringe analysis provides precise testing of surface roughness and confirms the wavefront of various surface forms.


Tags: 
Optical Surfaces Ltd
astronomical optics
infrared to x-ray wavelengths


Related Stories: 
High precision custom beamsplitters
Lenses wide field imager
High precision telescope spectrograph optics
Laser debris shields
High precision grisms for space mission to map the dark universe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close