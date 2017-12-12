High-performance SWIR camera

FLIR Systems' A6260sc Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) camera is ideal for science and R&D applications as it combines high-speed performance with fully customisable features. Incorporating a high-resolution detector, the A6250sc camera offers improved sensitivity and linearity across the full dynamic range, making it ideal for radiometry and temperature calibrated applications.

The camera is equipped with an indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) detector optimised to the 0.9 - 1.7 µm or 0.6 - 1.7 µm waveband, which produces crisp, 640 x 512-pixel thermal images. The sensor includes three user selectable gain states offering a 75x gain factor, making it an exceptionally flexible tool for imaging both bright objects (laser beam profiling) and low light scenes (night glow imaging).

Adjustable frame rates and synchronised triggering to external events and devices provides the flexibility to fully customise settings such that users can optimise the camera to almost any SWIR application. It also provides a built-in flat field shutter that can be either manually or automatically controlled for spatially-uniform image quality.

When optimised for the 0.9 - 1.7 µm waveband, the camera can be factory- or user-calibrated to measure temperatures above 400°C. Couple this with the ability to see through materials such as glass, and it becomes a perfect tool for high temperature thermal measurement in an oven, furnace or environmental chamber.