High-performance grinding down into the nano range

Instead of manually, the grinding bowls are automatically clamped by the mill – extremely easy and safe operation.

With two grinding stations, the new Frittsch Planetary Mill Pulverisette 6 premium line is a suitable mill for fast wet and dry grinding of hard, medium-hard, soft, brittle and moist samples.

It also suitable for mechanical alloying, mixing and homogenising of larger sample quantities with reliable results down into the nano range.

And there an absolutely secure automatic clamping of the bowls by the mill.

Advantages with the Planetary Mill Pulverisette 6 premium line include:

* Extra strong 2.2 kW drive power and extremely high centrifugal acceleration up to 64 g and up to 800 rpm (rotational speed of the bowl 1600 rpm

* Motor-driven ServoLOCK clamping of the grinding bowl

* Safe and user-independent reproducible clamping

* Two grinding stations for grinding bowls 150 ml, 250 ml and 500 ml volume

*Intuitive touchscreen operation with colour display

With the completely brand ServoLOCK clamping of the grinding bowls and the automatic check of the fastening of the bowls inside the mill, man and machine are optimally protected.

In the event of impermissible operating states, the machine blocks the start of a grinding – and if an imbalance occurs it automatically shuts off.

Safely guided insertion

The grinding bowl is simply inserted in the Pulverisette 6 premium line from the front into the holder.

Correct positioning is automatically ensured by a practical guide.

The Pulverisette 6 premium line does not start until both bowls are correctly inserted and prevents due to bowl detection via RFID chip, the setting of too high speeds depending on the bowl material used.

The ServoLOCK is activated with a single hand motion by pressing down the clamp. It is automatically locked by the machine via ServoLOCK instead of manually.

A LED light shows that the bowl is correctly inserted and clamped.