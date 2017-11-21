Herpes virus product range introduced

AMS Bio has introduced a new range of Herpes Virus Entry Mediator (HVEM) products for use in immuno-oncology research.

The new products will be of interest to researchers studying TNFR family members such as CD137 (4-1BB), GITR, OX40, CD27, and other co-stimulatory proteins involved in B and T cell development, immune activation, and antitumour immune responses.

The range includes a suite of HVEM products including an HVEM/LIGHT cellular assay, recombinant LIGHT, BTLA, and HVEM proteins, HVEM and LIGHT expressing cell lines, as well as a BTLA:HVEM [Biotinylated] Inhibitor Screening Assay Kit to study these pathways.

HVEM, also known as CD270 or TNFSFR14 (Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 14), is a cell surface receptor expressed on many immune cells, including T cells. HVEM plays a key role in herpes simplex virus infection. The interaction between HVEM and the viral protein Glycoprotein D (gD) is one of the first steps of herpes simplex virus (HSV) entry into the cell. Recently HVEM has also become an important immuno-oncology target after researchers discovered that HVEM is involved in the induction of apoptosis of tumor cells.

When HVEM interacts with a protein known as LIGHT (TNFSF14, CD258), it creates a co-stimulatory signal that activates lymphoid cells and amplifies the immune response. This means HVEM/LIGHT binding combines immune system amplification with a pro-apoptotic effect, providing a double punch against cancer, and therefore making it a particularly promising target for cancer drug discovery.

HVEM also can bind to a protein called BTLA (CD272, IgSF), which negatively regulates T-cell immune responses. Thus, HVEM can act as a molecular switch, either activating or inhibiting the immune response, depending which ligand it binds.