Hands-free pipetting

Integra has launched the Assist Plus pipetting robot to put automated pipetting within reach of virtually every lab. Using any Integra electronic multichannel pipette, this compact system offers laboratory automation at an affordable price, providing reproducible and error-free processing while eliminating repetitive manual pipetting tasks.

The new solution is designed to offer exceptional flexibility, without the need for dedicated personnel or complex programming. Users can click in any of the company's Vifalo and Voyager electronic pipettes to automate pipetting tasks. From plate filling and reagent addition to serial dilutions, the system eliminates the influence of human error and inter-operator variability on pipetting, leading to better reproducibility. It is also ideal for tasks such as tube-to-plate transfers and plate reformatting.

Programmable either directly on the pipette or remotely using Integra's Vialab or Vialink software packages, Assist Plus allows users to quickly and easily set up their protocols, then perform other activities while the robot precisely and reliably carries out the pipetting task.