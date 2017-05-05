Gel imaging used to study effects of stressors on bacteria

Syngene announces its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imager is being utilised by scientists at the University of Warwick to rapidly and accurately analyse how Gram positive bacteria react to stressors.

This is providing information on phenotypic changes and may identify potential genetic targets, which could help in developing new anti-microbial therapies for drug-resistant bacteria.

Researchers in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Warwick are using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application imaging system to study the changes that occur following exposure to stressors in the model Gram positive bacteria, Bacillus subtilis (a close relative of drug-resistant bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus).

The system is being utilised to detect changes in expression of non-coding RNAs using infra-red Northern blots.

It is also being used to monitor levels of expression in live bacteria. The promoter for the RNA or protein encoding gene is cloned with the green fluorescent protein (GFP) marker genes and the G:BOX Chemi XX6 is utilised to image clones expressing the genes of interest both directly from the plate.

This fundamental research is allowing the scientists to detect phenotypic changes associated with survival and growth and the information it provides could contribute to identifying therapeutics targets for developing new anti-microbials.