Gel and blot system for multiplex and stain-free imaging

Syngene announces its latest options for its G:BOX automated multi-purpose gel and blot imaging systems are now available.

Utilising high intensity, HI-LED lighting and updated image capture software, these flexible systems guarantee cost-effective imaging and faster workflow with a huge range of fluorescence gel and blot applications.

Featuring the option to add a full spectrum of high intensity blue, green, red and infra-red HI-LEDs that are up to 200 times brighter than standard LEDs, the new G:BOX options provide faster exposure times and great images in just one click.

This makes the G:BOX systems an alternative to expensive laser-based technology and offers a faster workflow than other CCD-based systems for imaging complex multiplex fluorescent gels and blots.

All systems in the G:BOX range are controlled via powerful new GeneSys software which now includes a simple icon selection of pre-set stain-free protein gel imaging conditions.

The icon is based on optimum filter and lighting conditions that can accurately detect nanogram levels of protein on a stain-free gel and the software auto-calibrates to each gel or blot’s size to generate great publication-quality images every time.

The intuitive GeneSys software, which is fully integrated with the new G:BOX range, saves researchers time looking up recommended detection conditions by guiding them through set-up using a database of hundreds of commercially available dyes and stain-free options.

This allows scientists to visualise gels and blots stained with, for example, ethidium bromide, Coomassie Blue and SYBR stains, as well as imaging all types of stain-free gels, making accurate image capture incredibly easy.