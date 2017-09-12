Gel and blot imaging in one system

Syngene introduces the G:BOX mini, a compact, upgradable, multi-application system for all types of gel and Western blot imaging.

Featuring a motorised stage, high performance camera and the option to add HI-LED lighting, this system is a solution for laboratories that need application flexibility without compromising on the accuracy of results.

Building on the technology of the popular G:BOX range, the G:BOX mini with its high performance 0.95 lens, 6 or 9-megapixel camera, can image and resolve close bands or spots even on complex 2D gels.

Combining a motorised stage and super-cooled camera, the G:BOX mini, unlike many other imaging systems, generates true-to-life, low-noise optical images not just digitally enhanced ones.

These features make the G:BOX mini a compact powerhouse and means scientists will not require separate systems for accurately imaging chemiluminescent Westerns, fluorescent and stain-free gels, visible fluorescent or IR Western blots.

With the option to add high intensity blue, green, red and infra-red HI-LEDS that are up to 200 times brighter than standard LEDs, the new G:BOX mini guarantees faster exposure times than most compact CCD-based systems.

The application-driven GeneSys software which controls the G:BOX mini makes it quick and simple for researchers to set-up their optimum filter and lighting combinations to image multiplexed fluorescent and IR dyes, DNA and stain-free protein gels.

The software also auto-calibrates to each gel or blot’s size, ensuring great images every time.

The compact G:BOX mini is connected to an external PC and printer offering superior performance and flexibility compared to tablet based imagers, allowing scientists to run the GeneSys touch screen controls on a large screen, store a huge number of images and rapidly print publication quality pictures.