Fully Integrated LC-MS/MS clinical analyser

2nd August 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Thermo Fisher Scientific announces the US preview of the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer bringing together the ease of use of clinical analysers with the selectivity and sensitivity of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).

The fully automated Cascadion is designed for use by non-experts in a variety of settings, including hospital laboratories, to provide results for a range of frequently ordered tests.

The Cascadion system was designed and built using Thermo Fisher products and technologies combined with its expertise in mass spectrometry.

Featuring turnkey operation, the Cascadion analyzer is designed to be used by laboratory staff with no specialsed training.


