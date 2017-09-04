Food microbiology sample preparation

Food laboratories benefit from the Stomacher 400 EVO’s simple and almost silent operation, and by using with the new Stomacher ECO bags, they also save on consumables cost and waste.

The new technology used in the Stomacher 400 EVO ensures the quiet operation and enables easy one-touch loading for sample bags.

Removable paddles and tool-free access also allow easy cleaning of the paddle chamber.

All Stomacher products are manufactured in the UK at Seward’s ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 registered facility