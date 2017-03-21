subscribe
Suppliers Database Subscribe Events
 

Flow chemistry

21st March 2017

Posted By Paul Boughton


Uniqsis Ltd, specialists in flow chemistry, has announced a 50% growth in sales and a significant increase in trading profit for their business year ending 31st January 2017.

During the year – Uniqsis achieved strongest growth in North America and Europe with a notable increase in sales of its high performance FlowSyn integrated continuous flow reactor systems for pharmaceutical, nanomaterials and academic research applications.

Mr Paul Pergande (Managing Director) said “The introduction of our entry-level FlowLab range of modular flow reactor systems and upgrades to the existing FlowSyn product range has delivered an increase in market share over the last year.”

He added: “Moreover, our ethos of continuous technical innovation backed by informed responsive support has resulted in further orders from several major international organisations."


Tags: 
Uniqsis
Flow Chemistry Market


Related Stories: 
Mixer-Reactor chip improves control of rapid highly exothermic reactions


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close